Carrie Underwood stuns in denim shorts and daring thigh-high boots – fans react

Carrie Underwood looked like a total knockout during her recent performance at CMA Fest – and her sculpted legs stole the show!

The country music singer stunned fans at Nashville's Nissan Stadium on Saturday by wearing a pair of tiny dark denim shorts which she teamed with glittery thigh-high boots that showcased her gym-honed legs.

Carrie completed her ensemble with a sparkling red bustier and accessorized with an ornate silver necklace, drop earrings, stacks of bracelets, and chunky rings. Her long blonde hair cascaded down her back and chest in soft curls and she opted for a dramatic smokey eye and glossy lips.

Carrie shared several photos of her show-stopping performance on Instagram, captioning the post: "We had so much fun last night at #CMAFest! So much energy in that crowd! Hope you all are having fun in our fine city! Thanks for coming out to party!"

Fans were blown away by her appearance, with one gushing: "Most beautiful angel from heaven with a kind loving heart. You're the best." A second said: "So gorgeous!"

Carrie looked incredible in her denim shorts and boots

Others were desperate to know where Carrie got her incredible boots from, with one asking: "Who made those boots?!" followed by a heart emoji. Another said: "Whoever designs your clothes I love them!"

Carrie's appearance, specifically her toned legs, has gained plenty of attention from fans, with many often questioning how she keeps them in such good shape, and according to Carrie, it's her footwear.

The singer joked that she often wears such "heavy" boots, she feels like she's wearing weights on her ankles.

Carrie blew fans away at Nashville's CMA Fest

"The boots… they are very heavy. I feel like they help with the leg work out for the day, like I have ankle weights on," she recently told Extra.

Speaking of her stage outfits, Carrie added: "I love it. Onstage, there is like a toughness I kind of want to have… I just want to sing and not worry about what I am wearing. What's better than a pair of cut-off denim shorts?"

Carrie recently released her new album, Denim & Rhinestones, and is set to embark on a 43-date US arena tour this fall. The new tour will kick off in October, making stops in New York's Madison Square Garden, Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, as well as LA's Crypto.com Arena before concluding in March 2023.

