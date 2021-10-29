Carrie Underwood astounds with her toned physique during impressive workout routine The country music star is in tip-top condition

Carrie Underwood knows she needs to stay in shape to keep delivering her energetic performances and it doesn't look like she's letting anybody down!

The singer amazed her Instagram followers by completing a planking fitness challenge with absolute ease.

Carrie didn't even break a sweat as she worked her way through the routine and filmed herself for her fans.

WATCH: Carrie Underwood introduces adorable new family member

The mom-of-two showed off her very toned physique and strong arm muscles while enduring her daily workout.

As she gears up to her first Las Vegas residency, Carrie is putting in plenty of hard work and looks incredible while doing it.

While she makes exercise a priority, she admits finding time can be tricky. So she incorporates movement into her day in any way she can.

Carrie barely broke a sweat

"I'm a midmorning-workout person. But I weave fitness into my day," she told InStyle. "I always take the stairs, which firms your legs, and at home I'll do lunges as I go from one room to the next.

"No one is judging you in your own house, so why not make chores active?

"I turn it into a game, like if I'm picking up my kids' toys off the floor, I'll do a squat each time I lower myself down. These little moves keep up my energy, especially on days when I can't get in a full workout."

Carrie is gearing up for her first Las Vegas residency

Carrie avoids most animal products too and is a longtime vegetarian. She's described herself in the past as a "wannabe vegan," but admits she has cravings for not-so-healthy choices at times too.

She told Women's Health: "I do have my vice, and it's red wine." Carrie then quipped: It's good for my heart, right?!"

