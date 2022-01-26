Carrie Underwood is fitness goals in lycra sportswear that sparks reaction The country megastar is all about keeping fit

Carrie Underwood often dazzles fans with her incredible physique – and it's not surprising considering her love of fitness.

The country superstar wowed her followers once again when she shared a snippet of her grueling workout while clad in some figure-flaunting sportswear. Carrie looked gorgeous in a pair of purple lycra leggings that highlighted her toned legs and a matching sleeveless T-shirt that showed off her sculpted arms.

WATCH: Carrie Underwood looks incredible during grueling fitness routine

In a 20-second clip shared on Instagram to promote her collaboration with drinks company, BodyArmor, Carrie certainly worked up a sweat with her routine, which included skipping, lifting weights, rowing, and push-ups.

Fans went wild for the video and Carrie's undeniable strength, with one responding: "Strong and fit woman [fire emoji]."

A second said: "Powerhouse! She is a champion." A third added: "I am definitely impressed," and a fourth remarked: "Dang Carrie, this is amazing!"

Carrie looked gorgeous in her purple sportswear

As well as being a world-famous country star, Carrie is also an advocate for keeping fit and even has her own fitness app, Fit52.

Fit52 was founded in 2020 and is designed to encourage and support people on their wellness journey, offering a wide range of workout routines that can be done in as little as 30 minutes. The mother-of-two is also the founder and lead designer of her fitness and lifestyle brand, CALIA by Carrie Underwood, which she launched in 2015.

Carrie often talks about her health and fitness journey and previously gave an insight into her daily diet in an interview with Women's Health.

The country singer is an advocate for health and fitness

A typical breakfast for her is tofu or egg-white scramble, Ezekiel toast, berries, and coffee. Lunch is usually a sandwich with Tofurky, tomato, avocado, red onion, spinach, and mustard.

Dinner tends to be roasted vegetables and a piece of vegan chicken or a tofu stir-fry, while snacks consist of green smoothies or protein bars.

Like everyone, Carrie has her vices and will allow herself treats too – with red wine being a favorite.

