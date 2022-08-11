Carrie Underwood celebrates joyous news in dazzling sheer dress The country music singer is up for an award

Carrie Underwood had some happy news to share with her fans on Wednesday – and she looked incredible while doing so.

The country music singer posted a beautiful photo of herself wearing a breathtaking, semi-sheer gown that featured a low-cut neckline and was bedazzled with intricate jewels to announce her nomination for a 2022 Dove Award.

Carrie has been nominated for Best Bluegrass/Country/Roots Recorded Song of the Year for her track All Is Well at the 53rd annual ceremony, which honors outstanding achievements and excellence in Christian and Gospel Music, taking place on 18 October in Nashville.

Captioning the announcement, the post read: "Congrats to Carrie on her nomination for @gmadoveawards Bluegrass/Country/Roots Recorded Song of the Year for 'All Is Well'! #MyGift -TeamCU."

Fans were quick to react to the news, with one responding: "Awesome!!!! So happy for you Carrie just love you love your new CD it's great." A second said: "That's what I'm talking about! Christ is Lord! God Bless you and Congratulations!"

Carrie looked gorgeous in her nomination photo

A third added: "Carrie, congratulations on your nomination. I am so happy for your success." Others were blown away by her striking appearance, with one commenting: "You look absolutely gorgeous in that photo." Another added: "Love this! One of my favorite pics." A third said: "Beautiful picture, Carrie."

Carrie is enjoying a bit of time away from the spotlight before she hits the road in October on her nationwide Denim & Rhinestones Tour, taking her away from her husband Mike Fisher and their two sons.

The show, in support of her latest album, will feature 43 dates spanning across the United States, starting on 15 October and ending in March 2023. The first concert takes place in Greenville, South Carolina, and will hit up states like Texas, New York, Minnesota, and even her home state of Tennessee, with Jimmie Allen being her supporting act throughout.

