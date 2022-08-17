Lady Amelia Windsor shares post-workout selfie from luxe London gym that costs £850 per month The royal socialite takes her workouts and wellness very seriously

Royal It-girl Lady Amelia Windsor is no stranger to a hardcore workout, and doesn't hide the fact that she spends much of her spare time flitting between the best of London's fitness scene.

SEE: Meghan Markle's super intense boxing workout will leave you unable to walk - trust me I tried it

Prince William and Prince Harry's 26-year-old cousin took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a sweaty post-workout selfie on her Story, giving royal fans an insight into how she maintains her modelesque physique. The socialite tagged her location at Repose Space - a luxury wellness and fitness destination in London's upscale Kensington.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Let's get physical! Royals love to work out

Amelia looked radiant as she posed for a mirror selfie in the gym's chic changing rooms, styling a lime green paisley-print jumpsuit while sporting post-shower wet hair.

The royal loves to challenge herself in a workout, having sweated it out in personal training sessions with Workshop Gymnasium founder Lee Mullins and his team for many years.

LOOK: I tried Kate Middleton's royal workout routine and the results are mindblowing

Lady Amelia shared an Instagram Story from Repose in London

From TRX sessions to power Yoga and boxing classes, Amelia isn't afraid to push the boundaries when it comes to exercise. Amelia enjoys taking AntiGravity classes at Repose, which uses aerial equipment exclusive to help build muscle strength, mobility and flexibility.

The blonde beauty is also a regular in EMS training sessions, which she personally described as: "being strapped into a Lara Croft-esque body suit that stimulates the muscles in your body through electronic pulses."

MORE: Lady Amelia Windsor is picture perfect in the prettiest sustainable dress

RELATED: Prince William's cousin Lady Amelia Windsor's 'small' London flat share – see inside

Repose offers AntiGravity classes for muscle strength, flexibility and mobility

Writing for Tatler on her experience at Repose, Amelia shared: "Post-workout, I highly recommend a trip to the Biohacking Lab. The Cryo Chamber, with a bracing temperature of -85 degrees, becomes your own little private icy disco for three minutes, with your favourite music blaring as you have a good boogie to distract from the cold."

The 26-year-old model priorities health and fitness

Repose Space describes itself as: "a sanctuary in the heart of London," and its upmarket membership prices reflect its bourgeois appeal.

A two-week membership offering unlimited classes is £175, while a full monthly membership offering unlimited AntiGravity, EMS and Mat classes plus exclusive member discounts on treatments will set you back upwards of £850 per month.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.