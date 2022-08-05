Meghan Markle's major lifestyle changes at 41 – all the details The royal will need to adapt her routine

Meghan Markle has always been known to have a healthy lifestyle, stocking up on supplements and devoting time to yoga and Pilates.

However, the former Suits actress might need to make some changes to her exercise regime now that she's turned 41. Rather than sticking to relaxing yoga and Pilates, the Duchess of Sussex needs to switch up her routine.

"On a daily basis, someone in the forties should aim for moderate aerobic activity for 30 minutes daily," says personal trainer Chris Ruxton, who works with Deep Heat. "Be sure to include muscle strengthening exercises for all your major muscle groups on three days a week," he adds.

Meghan might also find she becomes more prone to aches and pains from exercise now she's turned 41.

"Musculoskeletal pain can become quite common in our forties," Chris warns. The musculoskeletal system includes your bones, cartilage, ligaments, tendons and connective tissues, so can impact the whole body.

Meghan Markle has always loved Pilates

To limit pain, Chris advises that Meghan should include cardio, weight-bearing, muscle and core strengthening, resistance and stretching sessions into her routine, to improve cardiovascular and metabolic fitness and lower her risk of bone and muscle loss.

Chris also notes that Meghan should take special care to guard her knees. "This is a key area for injuries in the over 40s," he says.

Meghan Markle performing Pilates in 2016

Chris recommends gradually increasing weights and slowly increasing running and jumping activities, as well as ensuring she warms up and cools down effectively, to safeguard her knees.

