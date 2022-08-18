Lady Louise Windsor's future revealed following A-Level results

Congratulations to Lady Louise Windsor who is celebrating after receiving her A-level results.

The 18-year-old royal was among those thousands of students who found out their grades on 18 August – and the Palace has now confirmed her next move in light of the exam results.

WATCH: Royals A-level results revealed!

In a statement released on Thursday, a spokesperson announced: "Having received her A Level results today, Lady Louise will start at St Andrews University in September to study English."

Lady Louise is, of course, following in the footsteps of her cousin, Prince William, who famously met future wife Kate Middleton at the Scottish university. William went on to earn a Scottish Master of Arts degree in geography, while Kate graduated with a degree in history of art.

Louise – Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex's eldest child – studied hard for her A-levels at St Mary's School Ascot. Her chosen subjects were English, History, Politics and Drama.

Lady Louise studied at St Mary's School Ascot

The school – a Roman Catholic independent day and boarding school for girls – has a notable list of alumni.

Among those who previously attended are Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones, granddaughter of Princess Margaret, Monaco's Princess Caroline, and both Infanta Elena and Infanta Cristina of Spain.

Sophie has spoken proudly about her daughter

In an interview with The Sunday Times in June 2020, proud mum Sophie opened up about Lady Louise's education and future, saying: "She's working hard and will do A-levels. I hope she goes to university. I wouldn't force her, but if she wants to. She's quite clever."

Sophie, 57, - also a mum to 14-year-old James, Viscount Severn - has also said that she and Edward raised their children with the understanding that they are "very likely to have to work for a living".

Prince Edward and Sophie with their two children

She explained: "Hence we made the decision not to use HRH titles. They have them and can decide to use them from 18, but I think it's highly unlikely."

Earlier this year, the Countess spoke to BBC Radio 5 Live about Louise, expressing a hope she can be "as private as she wants".

She said: "I would hope that she can go on with her studies, which I think she probably will want to do, and I hope that she and her friends will protect her from anything that somebody might want to do.

Lady Louise will celebrate her 19th birthday in November

"But I have to let her live her life. It's not mine to live. I can only equip her the best that I can, and then she has to make her own choices.

"But I hope for the next few years, at least, she will still be able to be as private as she wants to be."

