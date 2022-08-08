Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's secret couples hobby will surprise you Couples who work out together, stay together

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry share a passion for healthy living, regularly being spotted at the polo together, as well as enjoying hikes.

SEE: Prince Harry's major physical change since US move – did you spot it?

The Duke and Duchess share another hobby though – and it might not be what you expect from a royal couple! The parents of two both love boxing – with Harry speaking about his love of the sport on Bryony Gordon's Mad World podcast.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Harry talks about work-from-home life

"Everyone was saying boxing is good for you and it's a really good way of letting out aggression," the royal shared. "And that really saved me because I was on the verge of punching someone, so being able to punch someone who had pads was certainly easier."

READ: Meghan Markle's super intense boxing workout will leave you unable to walk - trust me I tried it

SEE: Meghan Markle's 9 workout and wellness secrets to stay fit and healthy

Meghan is reportedly a fan too, and has previously been coached by Jorge Blanco, personal trainer to Drake and Chris Hemsworth. Impressive, right?

Speaking to Vanity Fair, the Spanish National Kickboxing Champion said: "I trained Meghan when she was in Toronto during the shooting of the series Suits.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry lead an active lifestyle

"We did a little bit of martial arts, a little boxing, and sometimes kickboxing. I had a great time training with her."

LOOK: I tried Kate Middleton's royal workout routine and the results are mindblowing

Boxing is an all-rounder when it comes to fitness, improving heart health and balance and strength, as well as blitzing calories and decreasing stress and aggression – as Prince Harry said.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex love polo, yoga and hiking as well as boxing

Since moving to California, the Duke of Sussex has reportedly upped his fitness game, playing professional-level polo, with British player Millie Hine, who knows members of Prince Harry's Los Padres team, telling the Daily Mail the royal has been training four times a week and going to the gym most days to keep up with the other pro players.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.