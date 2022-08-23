David Beckham reveals truth behind emotional pitchside photo with son Romeo David and his son Romeo were seen hugging

David Beckham is ever the doting dad, celebrating his children's every triumph on social media, but his latest post concerned fans.

SEE: Brooklyn Beckham reveals marriage advice from parents David and Victoria

The former footballer shared an emotional photo of himself embracing his 19-year-old son Romeo Beckham on a football pitch, with Romeo appearing to weep on his dad's shoulder, leading fans to worry if everything was okay.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Inside The Beckhams' stunning homes

David soon set the record straight, posting the photo again to Instagram Stories, captioned: "Nope, not crying, just exhausted."

SEE: Victoria Beckham sparks comments with cheeky photo of husband David

LOOK: David and Victoria Beckham's Miami home rivals a seven-star hotel - inside photos

The emotional snap was taken after Romeo finished playing a game for his football team Inter Miami CF II. David celebrated the team's win, sharing more snaps of his talented son, captioned: "Love ya mate."

Romeo echoed his dad's statement, posting the same photos, writing: "Love you dad," to which David replied: "Strong performance from you boys last night. Great game to watch."

David Beckham reassured fans Romeo wasn't upset

Romeo's football success comes after his big brother Brooklyn revealed why he decided to step off the pitch.

WATCH: Brooklyn Beckham seriously divides fans after being asked about his job

"To try and live up to what my dad did in football, I was just like, that’s going to be a bit difficult," Brooklyn said of his decision to stop playing for Arsenal's youth team.

Romeo Beckham inherited his dad's passion for football

Speaking to Variety, the Beckhams' firstborn explained his father wasn't upset about him giving up the sport.

"My dad wasn’t sad, because he was like, I just want you to be happy. But of course, I was sad. It was my whole life since I was literally two," he told the magazine.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.