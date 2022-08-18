Kate Garraway gives honest update on life since Derek Draper's illness Derek has been unwell since 2020

Good Morning Britain host Kate Garraway has been open about her husband Derek Draper's health since he fell ill in March 2020 after contracting Covid.

The presenter has kept fans updated on Derek's condition, filling them in on his hospital stays and treatments he's undergoing, and on Thursday, Kate gave an insight into the reality of her life since her husband fell ill.

Speaking on GMB, Kate said: "I spend pretty much all of my time on trains, or in hospital with Derek."

Kate was speaking to rail union boss Mick Lynch about strikes on the rail network, sharing her experience of rail staff and staff shortages.

Derek has been back in hospital this month, with Kate taking three weeks off work after he contracted life-threatening sepsis and was rushed into intensive care.

Derek Draper has been unwell since 2020

Opening up about his setback, Kate revealed that Derek had to be taken to hospital after his kidneys became infected, resulting in him spending time in intensive care.

Detailing the ordeal, Kate told co-host Richard Madeley: "We called an ambulance, went to A&E and they said he had very severe sepsis, life-threatening sepsis.

Kate Garraway adapted her family home for Derek's needs

"So it was really dramatic. Brilliant work by the A&E, absolutely extraordinary, because when you've got sepsis, the big challenge is to find the source of infection quickly, and get the right antibiotics and his blood pressure was so low."

After Richard asked if the doctors found the source of the infection, Kate explained that by the process of elimination, they discovered that it was a problem with his kidneys.

She said: "And unfortunately his kidneys were really badly infected, blocked, and the challenge now is to save them, so that's where we've been for the last three weeks, got the sepsis under control."

Kate continued that Derek is now out of intensive care, but still in hospital.

