Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos reveal matching injuries in throwback photo as she prepares to return to Live! The TV star is expected to be back on-air

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are known for being perfectly in sync but it looks like they once went a little too far.

The active couple just shared a photo detailing matching his and her injuries - and they don't look happy about it.

In the image, both Kelly and Mark were sitting on the stairs wearing identical medical boots.

WATCH: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' love story

Fortunately, the photo was a throwback from 2015, but it certainly threw some of their fans who were concerned it was a fresh accident.

"#tbt 2015 You should have seen the other couple," and Kelly's social media followers immediately began commenting: "OMG! What happened," and, "I’m almost afraid to ask but, did that happen in and out of the bedroom that year?"

Others remarked: "Omg! Noooo! What did you do to yourselves?? Speedy recovery to both of you," and, "What happened?"

Kelly and Mark sported matching injuries

Kelly was the first to end up in a cast after breaking her foot at a dance class.

Speaking to her then co-host, Michael Strahan, on Live, she said: "It sounded like bubble wrap," as she discussed the moment she stepped on a hand weight and broke four bones in her foot.

"Somebody either left it not on their mat or maybe kicked it when they were dancing. All I know is I did a jump and I landed on the weight. My foot went over and under the weight."

Mark then went on to tear his calf muscle on the same leg... ouch!

Kelly and Ryan are celebrating five years on the air together

Kelly's throwback photo comes days before she's back on the air on Live with Kelly and Ryan following a lovely summer break.

On 5 September they will return and it'll mark her and Ryan Seacrest's five-year anniversary of working together.

ABC shared the news with fans, promising that the 35th season of the iconic daytime talk show will return with "lots of laughs, the hottest A-list celeb interviews, delicious cooking demos and not-to-be missed home and life tips".

But more importantly, the new season will see the pair celebrating five years together.

Their first week back will see them hosting a 'Favorite Firsts Week' which promises to be "fun-filled retrospective look back on favorite 'first' moments that Kelly and Ryan have shared together over the years".

