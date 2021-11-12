Hollywood veteran Jane Fonda is the first to admit that she used to overlook kindness as a characteristic when she was younger, but stresses now how important it is to value it.

"One thing you don't tend to look for when you're younger is kindness," Jane has previously said. "It didn't occur to me until I was in my 70s that one should look for kindness."

While Jane may not have been actively seeking it out, it's clear that she has always been a beacon and shining example of kindness.

One of the biggest causes she is championing currently is protecting the planet, after being inspired by Greta Thunberg.

Jane even relocated to Washington D.C. to lead weekly demonstrations on Capitol Hill to demand that action be taken by political leaders to address the world's climate emergency. Jane calls these meetings Fire Drill Fridays.

June Diane Raphael, who plays her on-screen daughter in Netflix show Grace and Frankie and who joined Jane at one of her Fire Drill Fridays in 2019, told HELLO!: "Turning in her sense of comfort and home to move to DC and practice civil disobedience to fight for a liveable future for our children and grandchildren? It doesn't get kinder than Jane Fonda."

The activist has also openly protested the Vietnam War, the Iraq War, violence against women and the resettlement of Native Americans.

In 1995, Jane founded the Georgia Campaign for Adolescent Power and Potential. What started as a teen pregnancy prevention organisation has developed to support young people in making healthy choices in even more fields, such as nutrition and physical activity.

