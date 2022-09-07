Arlene Phillips was hospitalised with virus that left her 'frozen' Arlene said nobody knew what was wrong with her

Former Strictly judge Arlene Phillips, 79, has an impeccably clean bill of health, claiming she's only been ill three times in her life – but one of those occasions was very worrying indeed.

Far from a mere sniffle, Arlene had a brush with major illness in 2002. "I got a virus and nobody knew what it was. It left me with a frozen shoulder, so for two years I couldn't use my left arm," the dancer told The Guardian.

"It was hysterical to all the dancers I was choreographing at the time. I'd have my right arm stretched up and my left half bent in the air and they would say: 'Is that exactly what you want?'" she continued.

The I'm A Celebrity contestant detailed another time she was unwell while sitting around the campfire during the show, which she took part in in 2021.

Arlene, who had her daughter at 47, revealed that she thought her pregnancy was menopause for "four or five months" because of her age, and asked herself, "I can't be pregnant, why am I so sick?"

Arlene Phillips is in good health at 79

The dancer has always been open about her personal life, explaining to The Guardian that she "endlessly" worries about her weight.

"I've spent my life, if not on a diet, then thinking about the diet I should be on," she said.

Arlene Phillips is still a busy choreographer

Arlene, who turns 80 in May 2023, is still as active as ever, dancing and choreographing shows regularly, recently working on the Grease musical with Peter Andre.

