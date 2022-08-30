Giovanni Pernice reveals future plans after 23 years of dancing The Strictly Come Dancing star says he will never be lazy

Strictly Come Dancing star Giovanni Pernice is a firm favourite on the show, following his win with Rose Ayling-Ellis in 2021.

SEE: Giovanni Pernice shares sweet tribute to his Strictly 'partner in crime'

However, the dancer, who turns 32 next week, shared that he doesn't plan to keep on dancing for the rest of his life. In an interview with The Guardian, Giovanni said: "As a dancer, your body at some point stops working the same way it once did. I’ve been dancing for 23 years and I plan to do three or four more years, then try something else."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Strictly's Giovanni and Kai recreate A Whole New World from Aladdin

While Giovanni didn't reveal his future plans, he did give an insight into what he'd get up to when he retires from the dance floor.

READ: Giovanni Pernice reveals major update about Strictly Come Dancing 2022

MORE: Rose Ayling-Ellis reaches out to Giovanni Pernice after his secret dates with Love Island star revealed

"I can't imagine I'd ever lie on a sofa doing nothing, though. It sounds boring. I don't know the meaning of the word lazy."

Many of Giovanni's co-stars, including Gorka Marquez and Karen Hauer have spoken out about the injuries they've sustained through dancing – with Karen giving insights into her post-show recovery routine.

Giovanni Pernice knows dancing takes a lot from his body

Accompanied by three photos of herself atop a treatment bed, Karen wrote: "Yesterday's day off = physio. Our ONE day off during the week consists of trying to get as much aid to our aching muscles to get us all thru our final week of shows. Dancing is no joke. Not a fairy tale. It hurts."

MORE: Strictly's Giovanni Pernice issues urgent warning to fans

Similar to Giovanni's comments about knowing dancing takes it out of your body, a fan asked Karen: "Does it worry you how your body will be in later life?" and with her signature upbeat attitude, Karen replied: "Not at all. I can only think about how it is now and how I can recover efficiently."

Giovanni Pernice and Rose Ayling-Ellis won the competition last year

We're keeping our fingers crossed that all of our favourite Strictly professionals will be taking to the dancefloor for many years to come.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.