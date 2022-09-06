Strictly's Kaye Adams suffers injury on first day of rehearsals We think the Loose Women star will survive!

Strictly Come Dancing has barely begun, with the first day of rehearsals taking place on Monday, but Loose Women star Kaye Adams has already sustained an injury.

The dance competition often sees a strained muscle or two, but Kaye's ailment isn't quite that serious – the presenter took to Instagram to share a photo of her raw red hands, captioned: "First Strictly injury... From overenthusiastic clapping!"

Kaye, 59, also revealed she struggled to sleep the first night after rehearsals, joking that she'd tried to count sheep but couldn't get past the dance counts of '5,6,7,8.'

Undeterred by her sleepless night (or hand injury), Kaye shared a video of herself walking to rehearsals, exclaiming that she'd been photographed by the paparazzi, calling it 'exciting.'

The presenter revealed her highlight for today is the spray tan she's booked in for, so we look forward to seeing her Strictly glow soon!

Kaye Adams shared her minor injury on Instagram

Ahead of rehearsals, Kaye has been training hard for her turn on the dancefloor, posting videos on Instagram and impressing the Strictly pros with her pre-show dedication.

Karen Hauer commented: "Yes!!! Fantastic student already," to which Kaye replied: "Wow! I am blushing!"

Kaye Adams is preparing well for Strictly Come Dancing

Kaye's Loose Women costars were impressed too. Ruth Langsford wrote: "That's not half bad! Don't forget the jazz hands," while Katie Piper commented: "Looking good."

Kaye, who turns 60 in December, said of joining the show: "I can't dance at all, I've got two left feet!"

Of her decision to take part, she explained: "I said I wanted to make the last year of my fifties memorable and I can’t think of a better way of doing it than showing the world my two left feet. Pray for me!”

