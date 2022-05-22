Oliver Hudson supported by fans as he shares bothersome health update The Cleaning Lady star is keeping it clean

Oliver Hudson gave fans a peek into his life as he shared a rather annoying ritual he had to go through for the sake of his health.

The actor posted a snapshot of a many bottles of magnesium citrate and one giant bottle of laxatives, surrounded by many gatorades.

He revealed that he was enduring all the liquids for the sake of keeping his colon clean ahead of a colonoscopy, and while he wasn't looking forward to it, he decided to embrace it with a bit of humor.

"It's that time…keep that colon sexy," he quipped on Instagram, and many of his fans took to the comments section with suggestions on how to go about it.

Many were left grossed out as they recalled their own memories of life after a colonoscopy, with one even asserting: "Oof. take care! I just did this last week. Heads up that magnesium citrate is NO JOKE."

Oliver got fans talking with his pre-colonoscopy regime

Another said: "Tell me you're old without telling me you're old," with a third also suggesting: "I'm laughing and feeling sorry for you all at the same time. Eat light the day before. Peek a Boo… haha."

The star of Fox's The Cleaning Lady has shared his experience with the loathsome medical procedure before, having posted a snap of himself at the doctor's for the pre-colonoscopy appointment.

Ever the comedian, he of course made light of the situation as he sat in the hospital room, surrounded by complicated medical equipment while in his orange beanie and face mask.

The 45-year-old captioned the candid picture with: "The perfect day for a pre colonoscopy appointment!!" showing a little more excitement about the procedure than his face was giving away.

The actor certainly didn't look excited about the procedure

His sister Kate took to the comments to cheer him on, writing: "Good brother," among a string of applause emojis, with fans quick to root for him as well.

