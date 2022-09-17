How Mark Harmon's painful injury resulted in him discovering a new fitness passion The former NCIS star is incredibly active

Mark Harmon is incredibly active and before he was an actor he was an athlete - so fitness and sport has always been part of his lifestyle.

The former NCIS star rarely gives interviews but previously opened up about his love of working out, and revealed that after suffering a shoulder injury, he discovered a new passion in the process for pilates.

Chatting to Men's Journal, the dad-of-two revealed that he was a huge fan of the workout, saying: "It completely kicks my ass. [I had a] shoulder injury [that drew me to Pilates]. The physical therapist I went to was all about that. They kick your ass on these machines."

VIDEO: Mark Harmon waves goodbye to NCIS

He continued: "I was a big runner after college - I used to do 60 to 70-mile weeks every week. I wish I had some of that back now. [Pilates] is all about controlling the machine, and that’s twice as hard."

The talented sports star-turned actor has been a household name for many years but made the bold decision not to use social media.

He previously opened up about the reason he has opted out of getting Instagram or Twitter in an interview with TV Insider.

Mark Harmon discovered his love for pilates after an injury

He said of his and wife Pam Dawber's privacy: "It’s who we are. We stay home. A lot. I'm not a Twitter guy or a Facebook guy. Our sons aren’t into that either. Pam and I have both made a living in this business, and still, there’s a part of that that’s just not natural."

Mark and Pam tied the knot in 1987 and are doting parents to two sons - Sean and Ty. Sean and Ty have both followed in their parents' footsteps in the industry.

Ty is working as a screenwriter while Sean is an actor. Ever since 2008, he has appeared in NCIS as a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs in flashback episodes. To date, he has appeared on seven of the show’s episodes, with his most recent cameo being in the 2020 episode Everything Starts Somewhere.

Mark with wife Pam Dawber

Mark's fans were left devastated when he left his role as Leroy Gibbs in NCIS in season 19 of the popular show.

He opened up about his decision to quit the program almost a year after leaving the show, for a special featurette on the show's season 19 DVD release.

He sat down to discuss the legacy of his character, as well as his thoughts on how the show wrapped up his storyline, and admitted that the opportunity to tackle "fresh" and "challenging" material is what kept him returning to the drama every season, alluding to the possibility that he felt that after almost two decades on the show, he no longer felt that was the case.

