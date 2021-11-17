Carrie Ann Inaba shares health update after distressing DWTS news

Carrie Ann Inaba shared with her followers that she's doing everything she can to stay healthy in the wake of some distressing news.

The Dancing with the Stars judge shared a message on her Instagram Stories revealing that she'd canceled her recent appearances out of "caution."

Due to her fellow DWTS judge Derek Hough's recent revelation of having contracted a breakthrough case of COVID, Carrie Ann is isolating herself.

She also revealed that she was suffering from her own bout of sickness, dealing with a case of bronchitis that also rendered her unable to attend.

"I'm so sorry I had to cancel today's appearances," she wrote. "Out of an abundance of caution I'm in quarantine due to 'close contact.' And I'm still fighting off this bronchitis."

Carrie Ann included a hope for rescheduling the appearances and ended with a message of love, saying: "Lots of love, Carrie Ann."

The DWTS staple posted a message of support for her co-star on her social media as well, sharing the video with which Derek revealed his diagnosis.

"Let's all say our prayers and send well wishes to our @derekhough [praying emojis] Get well soon Derek! We love you," she sweetly wrote to him.

Derek revealed on his social feed on Tuesday that he'd been diagnosed with COVID despite being fully vaccinated and would be in quarantine for the foreseeable future.

"I feel okay, I feel strong," he shared as he tried not to let his emotions get the best of him. "I'm currently taking advice from medical professionals, doing everything I can to get better as fast as I can.

"I'm currently in quarantine," he revealed, before concluding with a message for his fans and followers to "stay safe."

The cause of "close contact" puts the fates of the entire judging panel, including Bruno Tonioli and Len Goodman, into question, especially regarding attendance at the grand finale of the season next week.

