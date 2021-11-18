Carrie Ann Inaba has never looked better as she opens up about her body confidence ahead of DWTS finals She's lost nearly 20lbs

Carrie Ann Inaba has well and truly risen to the challenge of most glamorous Dancing with the Stars judge this year as she's displayed some phenomenal looks.

The professional dancer, 53, has struggled with her health through the COVID-19 pandemic, but looking at her now, you wouldn't know it.

Carrie's most recent appearance on the DWTS panel, blew fans away as she rocked a slinky, figure-hugging, low-cut gown and she spoke about having the confidence to wear it in an interview post-show.

WATCH: Carrie Ann Inaba and Len Goodman perform on DWTS

The star - who has lost 18lbs over the last year - told US Weekly: "It's been nice to feel good about my body again and lots of hard work and finding my way back to health."

She added: "The dress, with that feature, was a nice way to celebrate my health. It was a liquid black dress that felt good to wear, slinky yet classic."

Carrie said she adored the gown from the get-go. "When I tried it on in my fitting, I fell in love with it as it’s such a classic design," she said. "But with a cool modern cutout in the corset and I thought that was exciting."

Carrie looked stunning in the slinky gown

Carrie - who suffers from Fibromyalgia, Lupus and Sjögren’s syndrome, as well as incurring spinal injuries - discussed her weight gain during the pandemic earlier this year when she spoke about it on The View.

"I went to the doctors and I found out that I am 25 pounds overweight," she said.

"I've always been ten pounds heavier than I look, the scale is always much larger than how I feel.

Carrie Ann has sported some amazing looks this season

"So I think for me, I want to lose 15 pounds. It was interesting because the pandemic came and I ate a lot and kinda let my body go.

"I was in pain and couldn't work out, and at first I was shocked."

But she's turned her health around and says she's in a great place.

Carrie also caught COVID-19 in December 2020 and she admits it was a "gentle reminder from the universe that I needed to change how I prioritized myself and my health".

