Holly Willoughby shares health secret behind amazing hair transformation

Holly Willoughby took to Instagram to show off her longer hair, sharing the secret to her new shoulder-length locks.

In the photo, Holly is wearing a picture-perfect floral summer dress, and rather than her iconic icy blonde bob, Holly is rocking remarkably longer hair. Letting fans in on her secret, the This Morning presenter wrote: "All this vit D’s making my hair grow."

WATCH: Holly Willoughby shares peek inside living room in London home

All is not what it seems though, as Holly ended her caption with a winking smiley face, suggesting she's had a helping hand in the hair department, maybe down to hair extensions.

While Holly's longer locks are unlikely to be entirely down to vitamin D, the essential vitamin does help with hair growth.

Vitamin D plays a role in stimulating new and old hair follicles. If you're lacking in vitamin D, new hair growth can be stunted, so supplementing can help support healthy hair growth.

Holly Willoughby's hair looks lovely and long

Holly's fans were quick to praise her new look, with one commenting: "Your hair looks fabulous," while another wrote: "Love your hair like this."

If you're keen to see if vitamin D can help your hair grow, try JS Health's Vitamin D + formula.

JS Health Vitamin D+, £19.99, JS Health

Love Holly's dress? It's available now from M&S for just £39.50!

Sheer Ditsy Floral Tie Neck Mini Dress, £39.50, M&S

