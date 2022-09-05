The Queen's granddaughter Lady Louise Windsor's new living quarters revealed The royal is having a change of scenery

Prince Edward and Countess Wessex's eldest child Lady Louise Windsor, 18, is off to St. Andrew's University – see where the royal will be living.

Louise isn't the first of the Queen's grandchildren to attend St. Andrew's, because it's also where Prince William studied, which is where he met his now-wife Duchess Kate.

The couple lived at halls of residence, in a building called St. Salvator's Hall, informally known as Sallie, and it's quite possible that Louise could stay in the same place.

The university has published photographs to give prospective students an idea of what the accommodation looks like. One image revealed a rather nice space with huge traditional windows flooding the room with light. There's plenty of room for a bed as well as ample desk space for studying. It is unknown if this is a standard room or one of the more luxurious accommodation options.

Lady Louise Windsor is going to university

Despite it looking rather roomy and nice, it will no doubt be a drastic change from her 120-room family home Bagshot Park in Surrey. Louise has lived there all of her life since her parents moved into the royal residence back in 1999 after they got married.

On 18 August, a statement from the palace confirmed Lady Louise's exciting news: "Having received her A Level results today, Lady Louise will start at St Andrews University in September to study English."

Edward and Sophie are also parents to 14-year-old James, Viscount Severn, who will remain at home for a while as he is studying in school.

In a previous interview, Sophie Wessex revealed that her children are "very likely to have to work for a living" rather than rely on being in the royal family. Lady Louise proved that she's not work shy, having got a summer job at a local garden centre to start earning her own money.

It's not been reported whether Lady Louise will obtain a part-time job alongside her studies or will solely focus on her English degree.

