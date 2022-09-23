Queen Consort Camilla influenced Prince Edward in this unexpected way

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Queen Consort Camilla and her brother-in-law, Prince Edward, have known each other for many years, and it seems that one of King Charles III's wife's habits has rubbed off on Edward.

Before her husband ascended to the throne, Queen Camilla, 75, was rarely spotted without her fitness tracker strapped to her wrist, and Prince Edward is following in his sister-in-law's footsteps, also wearing a Fitbit.

Duchess Camilla was first seen wearing the fitness tracker during an appearance in Wiltshire in 2020, and has since been spotted wearing it for both casual and formal occasions, including The Commonwealth Day Service At Westminster Abbey in March 2022.

The 75-year-old swapped it for a classic Cartier watching during the royal mourning period for Queen Elizabeth II, but we're sure she'll be back to tracking her steps before long.

We suspect Queen Consort Camilla might have spoken about the benefits to Edward, 58, as he too was spotted wearing a Fitbit.

Queen Consort Camilla wearing hit FitBit

It's not clear exactly which model he went for, but he opted for a pink wristband, and even the most basic of watches offer plenty of health and fitness insights.

Queen Consort Camilla appears to favour the Fitbit Charge 3, which is swim-proof and water-resistant and automatically recognises exercises such as runs, swims, elliptical, sports and more.

Prince Edward wearing his fitness tracker

It also tracks and counts steps on walks, which Duchess Camilla has previously said she's a big fan of.

No doubt Camilla uses her exercise tracker for her ballet sessions, which she does at home.

