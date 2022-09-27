Loose Women's Nadia Sawalha makes fans wince with squeamish video sharing 'debilitating' health woe

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Loose Women star Nadia Sawalha is always open about the ways menopause has impacted her, and on Tuesday, the presenter gave further insight into her experience.

Posting a video on Instagram, Nadia, 57, explained that since going through menopause, she's had increasingly dry eyes – though she has experienced sore peepers her whole life. "I've suffered with sore, dry eyes for years, firstly because as a teen I refused to wear my glasses and then as an adult I have worn and sometimes overworn my contacts," she wrote.

WATCH: Nadia Sawalha shares her remedy for dry eyes

"Then when my menopause hit, just like everything else my eyes dried up too!" The presenter went on to explain how she copes with her dry eyes, explaining that Thealoz Duo eye drops are a "godsend" for soothing the issue. "As someone who has suffered with my eyes, I understand just how debilitating it can be and how much it can impact your everyday life," she added.

In the video, Nadia can be seen lying down, with the eye drops squeezed into her eye – and fans rushed to comment, with dramatic reactions.

"This makes me wince, fair play," one wrote, while another asked: "How did you not blink?"

Nadia Sawalha said she's had dry eyes her whole life

Nadia explained the video took a lot of practice to get right, sharing that she uses the drops every day twice a day and her followers shared their love for the drops too.

"I've been using Thealoz Duo Eye Drops for the last few years, really good," one wrote. While another said: " Theolaz eye drops are the ONE. Love them. If you know, you know."

Thealoz Duo Eye Drops, £10.95, Amazon

