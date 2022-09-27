The Prince and Princess of Wales mark end of official mourning period for the late Queen The royals took to social media

The Prince and Princess of Wales have marked the end of the official mourning period for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on Tuesday.

MORE: Why Sarah Ferguson attended the Queen's funeral – but not Prince Philip's

Taking to their social media accounts, the royal couple marked the special moment by changing their profile photos from a black Buckingham Palace illustration to their original photo one week after the late Queens's funeral.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Queen's Funeral - The most emotional moments

It comes as the official Twitter page for the British royal family updated their profile picture to mark the change in era. The new image shows King Charles and Queen Camilla during the 75th anniversary of VE Day at the Balmoral War Memorial in 2020.

READ: Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie spark confusion at the Queen's funeral

SEE: Why did the royal ladies wear gloves at the Queen's funeral?

After the funeral, the royal family spent the following seven days after the funeral in mourning which meant that their public appearances were extremely limited.

However, the Prince and Princess made a special visit to Windsor Guildhall to thank operational staff and volunteers for their involvement in the late monarch's committal service, held on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

King Charles and Camilla have changed their profile image to this

Taking to their official Instagram page, William and Kate shared a sweet video of their visit. Captioning the post were the words: "Thank you to all those who have worked so tirelessly to ensure that everyone visiting Windsor over the past two weeks has had a safe and positive experience.

"It was a pleasure to meet just a small number of staff and volunteers today - we are hugely grateful for all of your efforts."

As per royal mourning guidelines, the royal couple appeared in black as a show of respect for the late Queen who passed away on 8 September. Kate donned a tailored black coat adorned with gold buttons which she paired with black heels.

Prince William, meanwhile, opted to wear a smart navy suit and black tie.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.