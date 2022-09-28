Michael Strahan's muscular physique in gym photo gets fans talking

Michael Strahan worked his fans into a frenzy while he worked up a sweat in his latest gym photo.

The GMA star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a striking photo that saw him flexing his muscles while working on his biceps with some heavy-looking weights in what appeared to be his home gym. Michael stood facing the camera while wearing a loose-fitting blue T-shirt and some sweatpants as he gazed down at his arm while perfecting his bicep curl – and his muscles looked huge!

His gym looked quite bare, with a floor-to-ceiling ladder behind him and what appeared to be a shipping container beside him. Imparting his words of wisdom onto his fans, Michael captioned the image: "Find your motivation and stay active! Health is wealth!"

It wasn't long before his followers reacted, with many distracted by his fit appearance. One commented: "I am always looking forward to your photos." A second said: "Your body is tight!"

A third added: "I'm head over heels in love," and a fourth wrote: "Michael, you got it going on all the time!"

Michael is a firm believer in staying active and previously revealed that his exercise regime has changed significantly since he stopped playing in the NFL.

Michael's athletic physique made fans look twice

"I had to work with a lot more cardio," he told Men's Health in 2021. "Flexibility, yoga—completely changed my life."

That could explain why Michael's home gym looks very different from what his fans might have imagined, although it's possible his exercise equipment just didn't make it into the shot.

Michael lives on the Upper West Side in Manhattan, but before he moved into his NYC apartment he lived in a 15,600-square-foot mansion in Brentwood, California.

Michael has changed his workout routine since retiring from the NFL

However, Michael enjoys the anonymity that living in the city brings, and previously said of his neighborhood: "I like the Upper West Side, because, being a father, I like the family feel to it. You see mothers with strollers, people walking their dogs."

He added: "One thing I love about the neighborhood when you go into places, it's not like, 'Michael!' I'm another person who's just there."

