Eamonn Holmes speaks candidly about A&E hospital dash amid 'excruciating pain'

Presenter Eamonn Holmes returned to the GB News sofa on Monday, having been off work since early June after undergoing an "unexpected hospital treatment." In his first column for The Express, the star has explained exactly what happened.

"I'd ended up in hospital after waking up in the middle of the night suffering excruciating pain. I immediately knew something wasn't right," Eamonn wrote. He went on to explain that the pain was caused by two prolapsed discs in his back.

The presenter underwent an MRI scan, before being referred for an emergency operation.

All didn't go to plan though, and just before he went into surgery, the plan was changed. "The reason I hadn't been rushed into surgery was due to the complexity of back conditions and the many effects and consequences of spinal injuries," Eamonn wrote.

Eamonn went on to spend over a week in hospital, before returning to work on Monday.

During his time off, Eamonn wrote on Instagram: "I'm looking forward to being back alongside Isabel, my breakfast co-presenter and friend, next week.

"Even though I only joined GB News six months ago, the whole team and our amazing audience has shown me immense support which has been greatly appreciated. I now just need some time with my family to heal and recuperate."

Eamonn has been honest with fans about his health problems, in particular his chronic pain as a result of three slipped discs in his back.

Earlier this year, he admitted that the consequences of living with a trapped sciatic nerve have been "emasculating" as he's had to sell his car and can't even put his own shoes and socks on because he can no longer bend down.

