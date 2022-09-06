Eamonn Holmes shares weight loss hack after fans flood post with praise Ruth Langsford's husband is trimmer than ever

Barely a day goes by without Eamonn Holmes posting a suave photo of himself on Instagram, prompting fans to heap praise on his healthy new appearance.

In a recent post, which sees Ruth Langsford's husband looking dapper in a blue suit, Eamonn shared that his slimmed-down look might not be quite what it seems. One fan commented: "Looking very trim sir! Suits you well," to which Eamonn quipped: "That's what a well-cut suit does," followed by the crying laughing emoji.

Eamonn, 62, may well joke, but his fans and colleagues alike are mesmerised by his recent transformation, prompting the star to caption his latest post, which saw his co-host Isabel Webster playfully bat his head: "Oh just for once to be admired for my acute interviewing skills instead of being her plaything and objectified for my adonis like looks," he wrote.

Fans responded: "Eamonn you are both an adonis and a fantastic interviewer," while another commented: "You love it Eamonn, btw, you're looking great."

The presenter's recent transformation comes after he was rushed to hospital in June.

Eamonn Holmes attributes his trim look to good suits

"I'd ended up in hospital after waking up in the middle of the night suffering excruciating pain. I immediately knew something wasn't right," Eamonn wrote. He went on to explain that the pain was caused by two prolapsed discs in his back.

Eamonn went on to spend over a week in hospital, before returning to work the following week.

Eamonn Holmes has a great relationship with his colleague Isabel Webster

During his time off, Eamonn wrote on Instagram: "I'm looking forward to being back alongside Isabel, my breakfast co-presenter and friend, next week.

