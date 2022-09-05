Eamonn Holmes stuns fans with incredibly youthful appearance in new photo The GB News star is aging backwards!

Eamonn Holmes has caused a stir amongst his fans with his latest Instagram photo!

The 62-year-old GB News star shared a candid snapshot from inside his car as he made his way to Old Trafford to watch his beloved Manchester United.

WATCH: Eamonn Holmes is almost unrecognisable with dark hair

Eamonn posted a selfie from the front seat, along with the caption: "My Slightly concerned face .... 90 mins to Kick off and still 43 miles of traffic to negotiate before I reach The Theatre of Dreams. Junior is waiting and not amused."

But it was his incredibly youthful appearance that really got fans talking.

Eamonn sparked a reaction with his latest selfie

"You look incredible Eamonn! Seriously!" one told the presenter, while a second echoed: "You're looking younger Eamonn, whatever you're doing keep doing it!"

A third compared Eamonn to a Hollywood star, writing: "Ooooh very George Clooney!" And a fourth remarked: "Somewhere in your attic there is a picture that is aging!"

The TV star with youngest son Jack

It seems that Eamonn was joined by his youngest son Jack for the football match in Manchester. Jack is Eamonn's only child with wife Ruth Langsford; he is also a father to three children from his first marriage to Gabrielle Holmes.

Just recently, Ruth spoke about the pain she experienced when Jack left home for university.

"I truly understand the pain of empty nest syndrome. The day we dropped Jack off at university, we said goodbye and, as we got around the corner, I burst into tears and Eamonn was crying too," Ruth told Woman & Home.

Jack is Eamonn and Ruth's only child together

"It sounds dramatic but for the next three days, I felt like I'd had my womb ripped out. It was physical pain. I was sitting on his bed, sniffing his pillow, and I kept his bedroom door shut because then I could imagine he was in there."

However, one year on, Ruth said the family has adjusted to their new routine. "Now it's great. Jack seems so happy and I don't get as upset each time he comes home and then leaves again," Ruth revealed.

