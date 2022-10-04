Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan shares ultra relatable gym post

Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan is unapologetically herself on and off screen, and on Monday morning she took to her Instagram Stories with the most empowering post.

In the hit Netflix series, the Irish actress plays Lady Penelope, a character who doesn't exactly follow trends. So when the Irish star posed for an early morning gym selfie, her pose was as humorous as her caption was refreshingly relatable. Nicola made no pretence that hauling oneself to the gym at dawn before work is an easy task - and we love her for it!

Nicola captioned the proud pic: "If I ever get up to exercise before work I do feel like I deserve a special medal and that is just the truth."

Nicola's empowering gym post

The Derry Girls star's sporty attire consisted of a black cropped Nike top and high-waisted Adidas leggings.

The actress's 2.3 million Instagram fans always adore Nicola's down-to-earth candid snaps, and just last week she proved she certainly isn't a morning person!

Bridgerton fans loved the hilarious early morning quip

The 35-year-old shared a photo of herself fully reclined in a hair and makeup trailer on set, snuggled up in a dressing gown while reclining on a pillow with an eye mask on as the MUA busily worked her magic. "Ultimately yes I am a morning person", the actress quipped in the caption.

Nicola's Bridgerton costar Pheobe Dynevor was quick to like the Instagram post and one fan wrote: "I ADORE this!!" and another chimed in with: "actually just LOLED!"

