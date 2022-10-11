How David Beckham's kids helped him during mental health battle

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

David Beckham has been open about suffering from anxiety, which he said stemmed from his battle with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

The former footballer has his own way of managing his mental health struggles, explaining to the Sunday Times Magazine in 2014 that one of his favoured coping mechanisms was to play with his children, Harper, Cruz, Romeo and Brooklyn, once they returned from school each day.

"When they get home, we'll often play one of their favourite games, like Connect 4," David said, going on to share that playing with his children soothed his anxiety.

"[The kids] love Lego. So do I. The last big thing I made was Tower Bridge. It was amazing. I think Lego sometimes helps to calm me down", David said, before describing another hobby, cooking, as "therapeutic".

Another wellbeing practice that David is known to be a fan of is taking ice baths – which are reportedly great for soothing anxiety.

Playing with Harper soothes David Beckham's anxiety

"Cold water immersion stimulates endorphins to improve mood to help combat stress, anxiety and depression," explains Dr. Sarah Brewer, medical director of supplement brand Healthspan.

"Cold water keeps you in the moment, so it's the ultimate form of mindfulness," Dr. Brewer continues. "It helps to achieve calm meditation as you focus on your breathing."

David Beckham enjoys cold water therapy

Ali Phillips, who instructs wild swimming sessions at the Lake District spa Armathwaite Hall explains that cold water therapy gives us a chance to switch off – ideal if you find your mind still whirs during yoga or breathwork sessions.

"Once you're immersed in the cold water you are fully in that experience and forget about everything else," she says. "Although cold water therapy is not prescribed as medicine, people are encouraged to take part if they suffer with mental health issues."

Here's hoping that David's various coping mechanisms help to soothe his anxiety. If you struggle with anxiety, visit Mind.org.uk for help and advice.

