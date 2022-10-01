David Beckham's adorable morning with daughter Harper will melt your heart The former footballer took to social media

David Beckham took to social media with the sweetest string of photos next to his 11-year-old daughter Harper as they headed out for breakfast in Paris.

Taking to his Instagram account, the former footballer, 47, looked happier than ever alongside the youngster as they headed to Chez L’Ami Louis for a spot of breakfast overlooking the Eiffel Tower.

Captioning one of the photos, he penned: "Creating memories in Paris as always," alongside heart emojis in the shades of the French flag. In the snap, Harper was looking out over a sunlit balcony at the iconic landmark.

Behind her was a table of what appeared to be chocolate croissants and a large glass of orange juice. In a video shared from the gorgeous morning, the doting father captured his youngest born buttering her croissant with Nutella.

The duo are so close

In the background, David could be heard saying: "Bonjour," to which Harper replied: "Bonjour!" before munching on her delicious breakfast.

The Beckham clan were in the French capital in aid of Victoria's debut at Paris Fashion Week where she showcased her incredible designs.

As Victoria walked out, she was overwhelmed by the emotion of hosting the event, and also by seeing her family in the rafters.

David is such a proud dad

The star put her hands to her mouth as she passed by son Brooklyn who watched from the audience with his wife Nicola Peltz. Brooklyn lovingly smiled at his mother as she blew a kiss to him.

As she stepped out, Victoria embraced her husband, David, and also close friend Eva Longoria. Brooklyn and Nicola joined David, Harper as well as Romeo and Cruz at the presentation.

The Spice Girl turned fashion designer was hailed for her breathtaking SS23 collection, which was shown at the 17th-century church and monastery of Val-de-Grâce in the 5th arrondissement.

