Dawn French asks fans for help amid painful health issue

Dawn French, who celebrates her 65th birthday this week, is currently on tour in the UK, and her punishing schedule has seen a long-term illness flare-up.

The comedian suffers from throat nodules, which are growths that form on the vocal cords, caused by straining or overusing your voice, especially from talking loudly or for a long period of time – as Dawn does on stage during tour.

As someone who is familiar with the health woe, Dawn has a clever way to manage her symptoms, using a steamer that heats to a specific temperature and soothes the nodules – unfortunately for the star, her steamer is on the way out, leading her to take to Twitter in a plea for help.

"This ol steamer is my saviour when I'm on tour," she wrote. "Softens my nodules (ooerr) BUT… it's on last legs and they don't make them anymore. This is my 3rd in 30 years. Found this on eBay (in US.) Has anyone got one knocking about..? I'll give ya good dollar…"

Dawn issued a similar plea back in 2018, writing: "This #virotherm is a throat-saving wonder of a steamer. It heats to a specific temperature. Perfect for singers/actors. Mine is packing up. Old. Like me. They don't make them anymore. Anyone got one to sell...? I will make your purse fatter..."

Dawn French uses this retro device on tour

Sadly for Dawn, her most recent request didn't illicit any leads, with fans instead recommending different devices.

One follower suggested a Beurer steam inhaler, to which Dawn responded: "I also have this but love my ol faithful."

Dawn French is currently on tour in the US

Here's hoping Dawn manages to track one down!

