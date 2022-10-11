Christie Brinkley's daughter Sailor opens up about 'unlivable' mental illness in brave post The 24-year-old model shared a moving account in light of World Mental Health day

Christie Brinkley's youngest daughter Sailor Brinkley Cook took to Instagram on Tuesday in light of World Mental Health Day to share a candid account of her own struggles with mental health.

The 24-year-old model opened up to her 192k followers about her journey with depression and anxiety, writing a moving letter describing her ongoing battle with her mental illness. Sailor admitted she had been suffering with her mental health since she was a child, sharing that her panic attacks started when she was just 11 or 12 years old.

"I thought I was having an allergic reaction," she wrote in the IG post. "I couldn't breathe and it felt like my throat was getting smaller by the second."

It wasn't until Sailor moved out of her family home and away for college that she noticed her anxiety taking shape and her depression affecting her life and choices.

Sailor gave a moving account of her struggles with mental health

"I overthought every single one of my social interactions. I turned down jobs due to overwhelming sadness appearing out of nowhere. I failed to remember memories my friends could recall. I could never trust a moment of joy."

Sailor went on to explain that when she was at her worst, she would find that some days were simply "unlivable".

Luckily, Christine's daughter reached a turning point when she opened up to friends and family about her struggle.

"Once I asked for help and was honest with myself about how I was feeling and what I was doing to cope with it my life changed," Sailor wrote.

Christie shares an incredibly close relationship with her daughter Sailor

The model wasn't diagnosed until she was 17 years old. She didn't settle with a therapist until four years later, who put her on medication two years after that. Thankfully, after a slow journey, Sailor told her followers that she is finally happy.

"I have a social circle filled with beautiful, inspiring people who I love to spend my time with," she shared, adding that she still has to take daily doses of medication and meets with her therapist every week.

Sailor's heartfelt post sparked a huge reaction from fans and friends, who flooded the comments section of her post with heart emojis and messages of support.

"Thank you for sharing. I admire how strong you are!" wrote one fan, as another penned: "We're all in this together."

