Christie Brinkley's daughter Sailor looks so much like supermodel mom in stolen selfie

Christie Brinkley isn't just one of the world's bankable models, but also the kind of mom who passes on her superb skills to her kids.

This couldn't be clearer than with her daughter Sailor Brinkley Cook, 24, who is following in her mother's footsteps as a model herself.

She displayed that to aplomb with one of her new social media uploads, a stolen selfie captured while out on a fancy dinner with friends.

While everyone around her wined and dined, she found the opportunity and the walled mirror to whip out her phone and grab a quick snap.

It was clear that she and her mom definitely possessed the same stunning genes, from the kind features and signature smolder to the golden blonde locks, styled in loose waves.

Sailor even brought it with her outfit, opting for a black top with spaghetti straps and a white polka-dotted design, paired with black pants.

Christie has two daughters, and a son: eldest Alexa Ray Joel, 37, who she shares with legendary musician Billy Joel, to whom she was married from 1985 to 1994; Jack Paris Brinkely Cook, 27, and Sailor with Peter Cook, who she was married to from 1996 to 2004.

Sailor recently also took to Instagram to share a stunning black and white portrait shot of herself with her mom and sister Alexa.

The three women were dressed in white button-downs and nothing else, aside from a pair of pumps, with each being able to perfect their angles for the camera.

"I just love my ladies so much," Sailor endearingly wrote in the caption, and her mom replied back in the comments section under the post: "I just love my babies so much."

Other followers trailed behind with a host of compliments for the trio, writing: "How much more legendary can you get than that!" and: "Love this. You are all beautiful on the inside and out!!" as well as: "Gorgeous girls and photos!!!" with another fan also adding: "All three of you are stunning."

