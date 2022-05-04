Inside Christie Brinkley's breathtaking Hamptons home

Christie Brinkley has quite the impressive property portfolio, often flying between her beautiful home in Turks and Caicos and her main homebase in the Hamptons.

It's in the New York property that the supermodel has truly created a home for herself, at a residence called Tower Hill, famous for its tower dating back to 1891.

WATCH: At home with Christie Brinkley

She also revealed in her recent conversation with HELLO!: "The tower has so much history; they found the oldest flag in America that predates Betsy Ross, it's the Hulbert flag and it's now in a museum."

Christie has often provided small glimpses into her luxurious abode, filled with personality and character, adorned with paintings featuring nautical themes, Chinese lanterns hanging all around, and many family photographs.

The model often posts clips from inside her home, oftentimes in her luxurious kitchen, complete with long marble countertops, as she talks about her line of Bellissima Prosecco wine.

Several of her walls have also become displays for her kids' artwork and drawings, and some have even included paintings of her kids, Alexa Ray Joel, Sailor Brinkley Cook, and Jack Brinkley Cook, themselves; a portrait of Alexa, painted by artist Katlin McFadden, sits above the grand piano.

The 68-year-old has also frequently gushed over her love for gardening and keeping her produce all natural, maintaining a greenhouse for the same effect.

She has often shared pictures of her beautiful greenhouse, where she cares for a variety of fruits, vegetables, and flowers, even nurturing an avocado tree named Brad Pitt.

"I bought this house 23 years ago and it's the longest I have ever been in any one place," she said to HELLO!. "I lived like a gypsy my whole life and this wasn't supposed to be my house for this long - it was a holding station – but then it turned into this amazing place to raise a family.

"It has hills and a pond, and when we get snow in the winter kids come from near and far and bring sleds, and everyone including my kids would play.

"It's a real family compound, and it's such a nice family house."

