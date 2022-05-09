Christina Haack shares emergency surgery after 'excruciating pain'

TV star Christina Haack took to Instagram to share the "medical emergency" that took place this weekend.

Alongside a photo of her son Brayden asleep in a hospital bed, the Christina on the Coast star wrote: "Scary 12 hours for us parents + stepparents. After being admitted to the ER, Brayden had to have an emergency appendectomy as well as removal of Meckel's diverticulum early this morning.

"Nothing like seeing your child in excruciating pain. Luckily the surgery went well and he is recovering and in good spirits," she continued.

Christina signed off the post thanking the medical team that looked after her son. "The entire staff at Mission Hospital was amazing and we are all grateful it was caught early. Blessed to have 3 healthy + happy kids, caring family and friends and a husband who stands by my side. Happy Mother’s Day everyone."

An appendectomy sees the appendix removed, while a Meckel's diverticulum is a little pouch attached to the lower intestine, which is leftover from the umbilical cord. Only two to three per cent of people have this and it becomes an issue if it bleeds or ruptures, as this can cause intestinal waste to leak into the abdomen, resulting in infection.

Christina Haack spent Mother's Day in hospital with her son Brayden

Brayden, 6, is one of Christina's two children with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. She also has a third child with former partner Ant Anstead. The TV star is now married to Josh Hall, who she wed in secret within the last six months.

Josh penned an emotional tribute to Christina amid Brayden's health scare, writing: "One of the kids was in some discomfort last night. Christina was tending care all night doing all she could to make them feel better and after no improvement, she made the decision to go to the hospital. And her motherly instinct was spot on and after an emergency procedure, I’m happy to say, recovery is now in process.

Christina's husband Josh Hall step-parents her three kids

"Christina never slowed, showed any sign of weakness and remained focused the whole time. She is currently without sleep for the last 33+ hours. She will rest again soon, but not until her job as a mom is complete."

