Sharon Osbourne's heartache amid Ozzy's 'awful' Parkinson's battle: 'My heart breaks'

The X Factor star gave a moving account on how her life has been derailed since her husband Ozzy Osbourne, 73, was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease. Sharon appeared on new ITV documentary Paxman: Putting up with Parkinson's which aired on 4 October in the UK. "Suddenly, your life just stops - life as you knew it," says Sharon, describing the moment of Ozzy's diagnosis.

The Black Sabbath frontman was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease in 2003 but has had to endure several more health problems since, including a recent diagnosis of COVID-19, a potentially deadly staph infection in 2018, pneumonia, and debilitating mobility injuries suffered during a fall inside his Los Angeles home in 2019, which resulted in multiple back and neck surgeries.

Sharon shared details of her heartache amid Ozzy's ongoing disease

Speaking to Jeremy about Ozzy, Sharon said: "I just think of my husband, and like you, who was very energetic, loved to go out for walks, did a two-hour show on stage every night, running around like a crazy man."

The TV personality told Jeremy that her heart "breaks" for her husband when she looks at him. "I'm sad for myself to see him that way, but what he goes through is worse. When I look at him and he doesn't know, I'm like crying."

The Sun has reported that the Talk TV star and her husband plan on renovating the UK property they own in Buckinghamshire to work better for Ozzy's health requirements.

The proposed plans include an extension that will house enough space for a nurse's flat, presumably an on-site carer who can take care of the star.

Ozzy alongside his daughter Kelly (left) and wife Sharon (right)

Sharon also opened up to Jeremy about the positive impact Ozzy's diagnosis has had on the family. She said: "The positive thing is we spend much more time together as a family and I love my husband more than I do three years ago."

There's currently no cure for Parkinson's disease, but treatments are available to help relieve the symptoms and maintain your quality of life.

