Kelly Clarkson delivered a very honest account of what home life is like for her right now as she revealed she's currently quarantining with her two children.

The star called into her own chat show and discussed her current situation with guest host Taraji P. Henson.

Kelly had ditched her normally glamorous appearance and instead appeared wearing a bathrobe, eye-mask and makeup-free.

After a lengthy introduction, Kelly began speaking and candidly revealed that all is not ok at home.

"Sometimes women don't rise. Sometimes we fall," she said with a smile and a laugh, seemingly taking the situation in her stride.

"I thought we were done with quarantining, and I'm so tired. "I broke a nail. I'm so broken. This is me broken. My almond milk just expired. America, this is what I look like. You're welcome."

Kelly pictured with ex-husband Brandon, their two children and his from a previous relationship

She then added: "I'm not even sick. It's so weird. Anyway, we're keeping it safe."

The Voice judge is a mom to River Rose, seven, and Remington Alexander, five, and she said they've been keeping busy watching Elcanto, over and over again.

"When I watch a movie with my children, it's like watching three movies," she said. "We're watching Encanto and then you're listening to my son who always leaves mid-movie and just starts singing the soundtrack, and then you have River who literally just, right after the line is said, she just repeats like she's memorizing dialogue for a play."

Kelly shares her children with her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock. She filed for divorce in June 2020 after nearly seven years of marriage.

Kelly is currently in quarantine with her two children

Irreconcilable differences were cited as the reason for the split but they have been embattled with legal issues ever since.

Kelly was awarded primary custody of the children in November 2020.

Speaking about the divorce on Today that same year, she said: I've been talking to friends that have been through a divorce. I don't know how people go through that without having some kind of outlet because it is the worst thing ever for everyone involved."

