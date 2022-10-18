Queen Letizia's stark warning from her doctor inspired big style change Queen Letizia is having issues with her feet

Queen Letizia is famed for her impressive collection of skyscraper heels, so it came as a surprise when the Spanish royal stepped out in a pair of flat lace-up shoes on Sunday.

According to Spanish news website El Mundo, Letizia's change of direction in the shoe department is down to two painful health conditions, meaning her doctor has advised her to start wearing flat shoes.

Letizia reportedly has chronic metatarsalgia - pain in the ball of the foot - in both of her feet, as well as Morton's neuroma in her right foot, which involves a thickening of the tissue around one of the nerves leading to the toes.

This condition can cause a sharp, burning pain in the ball of your foot, or numbness – feelings you'll be familiar with if you wear high heels for long periods of time.

Both conditions are said to be caused by the continued wearing of high heels. Chronic metatarsalgia can be eased by resting the feet and avoiding activities such as running. Flat shoes with a cushioned sole can also help, as can an ice pack applied to the painful area.

Letizia was advised by her doctor to wear flat shoes

Morton's neuroma can be treated by wearing shoes with room for your toes, plus arch support to ease pressure to the nerves.

In more severe cases, the nerves can be removed, or steroid injections can ease the pain.

Letizia opted for these flat, sensible shoes on a recent engagement

Queen Letizia's health issue will likely serve as a warning to the Princess of Wales, who regularly wears towering heels for public engagements – here's hoping that the occasional swap into wedges and trainers will save her the painful fate!

