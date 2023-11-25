Queen Letizia channels Rachel Green in edgy 90s leather jacket

Queen Letizia may be the Queen of Spain but she is also arguably the queen of style. The Spanish have a natural sense of style, something she showed off at a recent outing to Logrono just yesterday.

Letizia, 51, was seen attending the closing of the 16th International Seminar of Language and Journalism: 'Cambio Climatico, Lenguaje y Comunicacion' at the Monastery of Yuso in Spain looking simply gorgeous. The royal clearly got the memo about 90s style being back as she channelled one of the era's most-loved icons – Friends' Rachel Green (aka Jennifer Anniston).

The Queen was seen wearing a gorgeous black leather trench coat, the 'Berlin' style from Lottusse, which reached her knees and had a sharp collar and buttons the whole way down. She styled the classic 90s piece with a pair of wide-leg brown trousers from Pomandere in a small check which were so chic.

Queen Letizia channelled Rachel Green

On the top half, the wife of King Felipe VI opted for a high neck form-fitting ribbed top in black and added accessories that fashionista Rachel Green would be proud of. The Queen was seen clutching the Nina Ricci 'Marche' handbag that had a snakeskin flap and went for an unusual shoe choice for a royal lady – a pair of chunky black loafers with an oversized gold chain from Martinelli that she had never worn before.

Added to the look were subtle jewels which kept with the cool vibe. We often see Letizia styling traditionally feminine looks but this departure with the chunky flats and leather jacket is such a breath of fresh air. Helping with this was the waist-cinching skinny belt added to the wide-leg trousers.

Letizia opted for loafers

The mother-of-two simply opted for a pair of Gold & Roses 'Shewel' 18-carat rose gold hoops with diamonds. Queen Letizia's hair was also noticed by her followers. The royal looked so chic allowing strands of grey to peak through her incredible brunette locks. The royal opted for a very natural makeup with defined eyelashes and a rosy satin lip.

Letizia ditched the jacket to show off her trousers

The Queen stepped out in aid of a journalism event, something close to her heart. The event was put on by the San Millán de la Cogolla Foundation and the FundéuRAE, an institution that standardizes the use of Spanish. This year's seminar was focused on climate change, language, and communication. The royal is the honorary president of the proceedings.

Upon entering the Queen received greetings from those in attendance, including words of welcome from the president of the Autonomous Community of La Rioja and president of the San Millán de la Cogolla Foundation, Gonzalo Capellán.

Queen Letizia's black bag was a perfect touch

Topics discussed at the event included stopping misinformation and the use of language by the different agents in response to climate change.

Also in attendance were the Minister of Digital Transformation, José Luis Escrivá, the president of the Parliament of La Rioja, Marta Fernández, and the Government delegate in the Autonomous Community of La Rioja, Beatriz Arraiz amongst many others.

Queen Letizia and King Felipe VI of Spain looked so smart

Prior to marrying into the royal family, Letizia was a journalist herself for CNN+ and later Televisión Española.

The Queen is no stranger to a fabulous outfit. She channelled 'Quiet Luxury' in an & Other Stories wool coat whilst in Copenhagen and looked utterly stunning in a slinky black Bardot-style dress when she attended the 25th Anniversary of the "La Razón" Newspaper at La Razón HQ in Madrid earlier this week.