Queen Letizia recycles the dreamiest ruched dress for spring

The Queen of Spain looked absolutely dreamy in a romantic soft pink look on Wednesday and better yet, it was a royal recycle.

Queen Letizia, 51, looked lovely in the Lady Pipa 'Terrazzo' dress which is a candy pink and white speckled print dress with a plunging V-neck and 80s padded shoulders.

© Getty Queen Letizia attended the Gold Medals of Merit in Fine Arts ceremony

The gorgeous garment also had billowing sleeves and a cinched waistline that fell into a flowing mid-length skirt that gathered in the front.

© Getty Queen Letizia recycled her best pink dress

Letizia previously wore her Lady Pipa dress in 2022 when she and King Felipe hosted a luncheon for world literature members in lieu of the 'Miguel de Cervantes' 2022 Literature Prize in Spanish Language at the Royal Palace.

© Getty Queen Letizia attended a luncheon in the same pink look in 2023

Her eye-catching piece was styled with a pair of sophisticated hot pink slingback kitten heels - the 'Marian' style from Magrit.

Topping off the mother-of-two's look was a gorgeous white leather crossbody bag, the 'Metropolis' style from Furla, which she wore with the strap gathered in her hand.

© Getty Queen Letizia met Spanish singer Santiago Auseron

She also wore the dainty ruby, emerald, and moonstone earrings from Tous and a soft pink makeup look with glowing skin and a glossy lip. The royal's shoulder-length bob was styled in a casual way with a side part and flicky ends.

© Getty Queen Letizia arrived holding a chic white clutch

On this occasion, the Queen recycled her pink look for the Gold Medals of Merit in Fine Arts ceremony at the Palacio de Congresos. Having entered the assembly hall of the Cádiz Congress Palace, the royal couple attended a screening of a video about the winners, who included the painter Augusto Ferrer-Dalmau and the singer Concha Buika.

© Getty Queen Letizia curled her bob

It is not the first time that the Queen has rocked pink this spring. She wowed at the Investigation National Awards at the Palacio Ducal de los Borja in Gandia in another fabulous recycled look.

Letizia is partial to a cinched flowing midi dress in spring. She looked so elegant at the Tour Del Talento event by Princess of Asturias Foundation at the Gran Teatro de Córdoba last spring where she wore a floral dress with a waist-tie and a pop of pink in her platformed court shoes.

© Getty Queen Letizia rocked classic spring florals

Last April also called for a pop of pink when she visited the Centenary of the First Aero-medical Evacuation at Base Aérea de Cuatro Vientos in a gorgeous pink tweed cropped jacket in a checked print with white culottes and nude heels.

© Getty Queen Letizia wore picture-perfect tweed

It has been a quiet couple of weeks for the Spanish Queen. Letizia was last spotted on a public engagement on 21 March when she attended the DISCAPNET Awards for Accessible Technologies at Espacio por Talento Digital.

She opted for a totally different look, sporting white low-rise trousers and bottle green ruffled top ensemble, dressed up with black leather slingbacks and her ultra-sleek bob.

© Getty Queen Letizia attended The DISCAPNET Awards

She did however step out for an under-the-radar outing with her husband and daughter, 18-year-old Princess Leonor. The royal looked so stylish in a pair of black jeans, a striped jumper, and a leather jacket. Prada loafers rounded off Letizia's outfit.

Meanwhile, the young heir looked casual and cool in a striped jumper to match her mother's, as well as mid-wash blue jeans, a striped scarf from Mango, and a puffer jacket. The royal trio enjoyed a quiet meal at the Hotel Restaurant El Patio in La Almunia.