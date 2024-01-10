Queen Letizia stuns in ultra-trendy shoes and cropped jacket with special meaning

Queen Letizia of Spain stepped out for an important visit and chose a supremely elegant look for the occasion. The royal, 51, looked beautiful as she was seen arriving at the central headquarters of the Association for the Prevention, Reintegration, and Care of Prostituted Women (APRAMP) in Madrid on Tuesday. King Felipe's wife was seen arriving at the centre in a longline black coat by Carolina Herrera that was entirely plain – not a button or a collar in sight.

Once Letizia took off her coat, the star of the look was a classic red, white and black tweed cropped jacket with silver embellished buttons which she wore done up. The piece had an extra special meaning, it had been crafted by female victims of trafficking under APRAMP. The royal paired the timeless jacket with a pair of super stylish black culottes. Letizia's tweed look can be likened to the occasions Princess Kate has rocked red tweed, including to a portage session for her 'Shaping Us' campaign last year and during a visit to the V&A in 2017.

The pièce de résistance was a pair of gorgeous shoes that are set to become an even bigger trend in 2024. Letizia's shoes were strappy Mary-Jane style ballet flats by Adeba made from black patent leather. Letizia's hair and makeup were a glamorous take on a natural look. She had red-toned brown eyeshadow blended at the lash line and donned a satin peachy-pink lip. We loved how the Queen didn't go overboard with jewellery – she simply wore a gold ring and a set of huggie hoop earrings by Gold & Roses. Her mid-length hair was styled straight.

During the visit, the Queen learned about the work of APRAMP for victims of trafficking and exploitation. The centre houses spaces for training including the Fashion School and the Survivors School. Letizia was taken on a tour of the facilities and met the staff as well as women under the care of the project before chairing a discussion around the work of APRAMP and its results, the difficulties and challenges that women face on their path to rebuilding their lives and exploring alternatives, as well as the methods that the project uses. The royal was accompanied by the Minister of Equality, Ana Redondo, and was received by the president of APRAMP, Rocío Nieto, and its director, Rocío Mora.

Her Majesty has made a habit of showing off her sartorial prowess as we enter into the New Year. She was seen supporting her daughter Princess Leonor, 18, when she made her Military Easter debut. The Queen was seen entering the Royal Palace in Madrid last week wearing a gorgeous ‘Raffica’ black maxi skirt by Boüret, a form-fitting style with a split up the back. She added a stunning satin blouse in a dovetail grey with a high neck and long sleeves.

Over the top, Letizia added a faux fur-trimmed cape by Carolina Herrera and carried the 'Astrud' clutch by Carolina Herrera in black with gold hardware and the 'Daniela’ black pumps by Pink Chic. Her hair was worn in a stylish departure, a departure from her usual flowing style. The royal also rocked a suit look with an evening-wear twist to the closure Concert of the Spanish Presidency of the EU at the National Auditorium at the end of December. Letizia styled a black velvet power suit by Paco Rabanne featuring satin lapels with a pair of black stilettos by Nina Ricci and a black clutch by Magrit.

The Queen has also proved her ability to wear tweed throughout the last year. She was seen alongside her husband on the street in Madrid outside a restaurant she ate in to celebrate Infanta Elena's 60th birthday. She styled a pair of green and black tweed wide-leg trousers with a leather jacket and chunky black flats. The mother-of-two also rocked houndstooth last November when she visited the Community Residence Hospital del Rey in a black and white double-breasted blazer with a pair of black cigarette trousers.

