Hailey Bieber wows fans with sensational lingerie shots as she recovers from blood clot

Last Thursday saw Hailey Bieber, 25, rushed to hospital with a blood clot on the brain after suffering from stroke-like symptoms.

Luckily, the model appears to be on the mend, sharing a trio of incredible lingerie photos on her Instagram account. In the shots Hailey, who is married to Justin Bieber, basked in golden sunlight in a series of photos in yellow lingerie, as well as one photo in a floral, lace-up basque, all courtesy of lingerie brand Victoria's Secret.

Hailey Bieber rocks leather corset top for night out with Kendall Jenner

Speaking about her blood clot, Hailey told her followers: "On Thursday morning, I was sitting at breakfast with my husband when I started having stroke-like symptoms and was taken to the hospital."

"They found I had suffered a very small blood clot to my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen, but my body had passed it on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours," she continued.

"Although this was definitely one of the scariest moments I've ever been through, I'm home now and doing well, and I'm so grateful and thankful to all the amazing doctors and nurses who took care of me!"

Hailey Bieber wowed in lace yellow lingerie

Hailey has been taking it easy since the health scare with Justin reportedly never leaving her side since the ordeal. He showed his appreciation for his wife by reposting her lingering snaps, simply captioned: "Absolutely stunning."

The popstar also shared a photo of Hailey shortly after her hospitalisation, writing: "Can’t keep this one down."

Hailey has long followed a healthy-eating plan, previously sharing she has a mainly pescetarian diet.

Hailey also wore a pretty floral basque

"Over the past two and a half months I completely cut out meat (other than fish) out of my daily eating and have been sticking to more vegetarian/vegan dishes," she said. "I have never felt better! Feel so clear and energetic. Just sharing for anyone who may be thinking about cutting out meat," she continued.

