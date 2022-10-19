10 celebrities with allergies: from Kate Middleton to Nicole Kidman These A-listers seriously struggle with the sneezes and snuffles…

Hayfever dissipated with summer – just in time for the winter sniffles to kick in. Even A-listers suffer from sneezes, wheezes and stomach woes – whether it be caused by animals, food intolerances or seasonal changes.

READ: How Kate Middleton's Windsor move could cure her lifelong allergy

From royals such as the Princess of Wales to silver screen stars like Margot Robbie, Nicole Kidman and more we’ve rounded up ten celebs who suffer from allergies. Keep scrolling to discover which sniffling stars struggle with their sinuses, skin and stomachs…

Ariana Grande

Popstar Ariana Grande revealed that she is allergic to tomatoes. In May 2019, the singer postponed several concerts of her Sweetener World Tour after consuming the food. On Instagram, she wrote that her throat ‘nearly closed up’ – eek!

Princess Kate

Princess Kate has an unfortunate allergy for a royal family member – horses. Prince William’s wife opened up about her issue to Australian author Kathy Lette during a polo match. When Kathy asked the royal why she didn't play herself, Prince William's wife said: "I'm allergic to horses."

Two years later in 2011, Clarisa Ru, wife of Santa Barbara Polo Club president Wesley Ru told PEOPLE that Duchess Kate was attempting to overcome her allergy through exposure – also known as immunotherapy.

Kelly Clarkson

Singer and TV host Kelly Clarkson is allergic to peanuts, revealing the fact in a 2013 tweet. She noted her allergy, saying she was allergic to "a lot of stuff."

MORE: 7 best hypoallergenic cat breeds for people with allergies

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie detailed her unusual allergy while filming Birds of Prey. The star is allergic to egg whites, noting that they give her migraines.

Miley Cyrus

In April 2012, Miley Cyrus opened up about her multiple food intolerances. She told fans about her intolerance to gluten and lactose in response to growing concern about her weight loss. She quickly shut down swirling rumours by tweeting about her dietary requirements.

Demi Lovato

During a 2013 interview with Buzzfeed, singer Demi Lovato stated that she is allergic to cats and dogs. She said: "I'm not allergic to all animals, just cats and dogs."

Kristen Bell

Actress and comedian Kristen Bell opened up about a difficult allergy during an interview. Speaking to Women's Health, she told all about her issues with alcohol: "I maybe have one drink a year solely because I think I might be allergic to alcohol. When I do have a drink, I experience the flu the next day. This isn’t normal. No one should have this much of a hangover over a glass of wine."

Emily Blunt

Devil Wears Prada star Emily Blunt is another A-lister with a cat allergy. During a quickfire interview with Buzzfeed, when asked if she preferred puppies or kittens, she responded: "I'm allergic to cats, so it's puppies."

RELATED: Best skincare products for sensitive skin to try in 2022

Nicole Kidman

Oscar-winning actress Nicole Kidman has a highly unusual food allergy – strawberries. Nicola told Parade in 2013: "I eat everything, except I'm allergic to strawberries."

Serena Williams

According to ABC, superstar tennis player Serena Williams is allergic to peanuts – a common food item to cause severe allergic reactions.

SEE: 14 mascaras you'll love if you have sensitive eyes

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.