7 best hypoallergenic cat breeds for people with allergies

If you're an animal lover, you'll know how frustrating it can be when your allergies get in the way of a cuddle with a four-legged friend. If dog fur gives you the sneezes and horse hair gives you the hives, you might be wondering if you'll ever get to have your own furry companion.

What causes allergies to pets?

Allergies to our pets are very common, especially for those who already suffer with asthma or seasonal allergies like hayfever. These allergies can be made worse by a number of substances found on and in pets, including dead skin, allergens on their fur, urine and saliva. Not the mention furry pets can act as virtual dust mops, bringing in allergens like dust, mould spores and pollen from outside. Yikes!

Luckily, hypoallergenic cats make for the perfect pet for those sensitive to pet-related allergies. With multiple cat breeds boasting a range of allergy-friendly qualities, you'll be sniffle-free in no time if you opt for one of these hypoallergenic cat breeds.

Top 7 Best Hypoallergenic Cat Breeds

Balinese

Balinese cats are known for their intelligence, their friendly, inquisitive and playful nature, and their striking beauty. Don't let their long-haired coats fool you! The Balinese is considered one of the least shedding cats among long-haired breeds – perfect for allergy prone cat owners.

Sphynx

If there's one thing this cat breed can't do – it's shed their fur. Most Sphyx cats are completely hairless, meaning there's far less opportunity for your allergies to become aggravated by their fur.

Siamese

Perfect for those with allergies, Siamese cats have extra-short hair, which limits their shedding. Siamese cats also release less of the Fel D1 protein in their urine and saliv than other breeds, which can cause allergic reactions in humans.

Devon Rex

This highly intelligent feline makes for the perfect companion due to their super affectionate nature. Often likened to a 'pixie' or a 'poodle' due to its mischievous and outgoing personality, Devon Rex's are considered hypoallergenic, just like their canine counterpart.

Bengal

Arguably one of the most popular cat breeds, the Bengal cat is also one of the most allergy-friendly. Their coats require far less maintenance than other breeds, meaning their coats aren’t charged with as much saliva which can cause allergy flare ups.

Javenese

The ultimate feline companion for allergy sufferers, Javanese cats only have one of the three layers of coat that regular cats have, similar to the Cornish and Devon Rexes. Given that it only has a top layer of fur rather than the so-called 'down fur' it's far less likely to shed and cause allergy issues.

Oriental Shorthair

Another contender for the short-hair feline family, Oriental Shorthairs are highly intelligent and loyal cats.

