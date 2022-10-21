Lisa Faulkner shares candid insight into health woes

Lisa Faulkner bravely opened up about her experience of going through the menopause on Wednesday evening.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the 50-year-old posted a candid night-time selfie to document some of the debilitating side effects. Alongside the frazzled snap, Lisa penned: "The face of a very hot woman and not in the [flame emoji] sense of the word. Hardly any sleep and still boiling".

In a second raw clip, Lisa could be seen making a beeline for the fridge in an attempt to alleviate her night sweats.

The TV chef re-emerged on her Instagram Stories on Friday morning to provide a more in-depth explanation of her ordeal.

Addressing her followers, Lisa gushed: "Thank you for your lovely, lovely messages. I think I'm just having a blip because I'm on HRT that is usually fine. So maybe I just need to level it out or something.

Lisa shared a candid menopause update

"Maybe it's just an extra hot day. But I've done some yoga… and I feel much better... but look like I've been dragged through a hedge."

Lisa's candid confession comes after she exclusively spoke to HELLO! about her life at home with husband John Torode. Touching on their marriage, she said: "It's not like we don't argue… We bicker about things but it's never usually about food or cooking.

"It's usually if someone is tired or grumpy when they come back from work. But the kitchen is a place where we really don't argue – it's lovely."

The duo met back in 2010

When asked how she manages to strike a balance between work and home, Lisa admitted: "It sounds sexist to say, but as a working mum, I seem to be the juggler. I'm constantly going, 'OK so what's after school or after college' or if I'm going away for the night to film, I feel like I have to do this and that – I'm juggling family life, a dog, recipe planning – it's difficult but fun."

Lisa and John met on Celebrity MasterChef in 2010 while John appeared on the judging panel. Following a whirlwind romance, the duo got married in October 2019 in a beautiful autumnal ceremony.

Lisa and John live in London

The loved-up couple live in a gorgeous London home and regularly share glimpses of their stunning interiors and impressive garden decked out with a BBQ and an outdoor pizza oven.

