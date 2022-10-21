Non-surgical nose job: before and after photos Non-surgical rhinoplasty uses filler to transform the nose

If you've always been unhappy with your nose and have dabbled with the idea of a nose job but have been too scared to go under the knife, a non-surgical nose job could be for you.

This semi-permanent procedure, official named non-surgical rhinoplasty, can change the shape of your nose, and even improve breathing with the use of filler.

We turned to nose surgery expert Dr. Deniz Kanliada for everything there is to know about non-surgical nose jobs, from how long they last, how long it takes and which issues they can fix.

What is a non-surgical nose job?

A non-surgical nose job is a non-invasive procedure that sees filler injected into the nose to reshape it.

Non-surgical nose job: before and after

The fast treatment can change aspects of your nose that you're unhappy with, changing the tip, erasing a bumpy bridge and correcting asymmetrical noses.

What can a non-surgical nose job correct?

Bumps on the bridge of your nose can be concealed, a droopy tip can be made perky, and a round nose can be made more pointed among other things. Your doctor will be able to advise on the results you'll be able to achieve

Non-surgical nose job: before and after

How long does a non-surgical nose job take?

The beauty of the procedure is that it can take as little as five minutes, with the longest appointment being 15 minutes, with the time taken depending on what you're hoping to achieve.

How long does a non-surgical nose job last?

Non-surgical nose jobs with fillers usually last around 12-15 months. After this your nose will return to its former look, making the treatment ideal if you're thinking about going for a surgical nose job but want to check you like the look first.

Non-surgical nose job: before and after

How quickly will you see results?

Results are seen immediately, usually, there is minimal swelling and patients go back to work immediately.

What are the benefits of a non-surgical nose job over a surgical procedure?

There is no downtime, no scarring and it's semi-permanent.

What are the downsides of non-surgical nose jobs?

If it's done by an inexperienced practitioner there are severe complications such as infections, skin necrosis and blindness.

Seeing a licensed specialist is essential for such treatments.

Non-surgical nose job: before and after

Is non-surgical rhinoplasty reversible?

Non-surgical rhinoplasty with hyaluronic acid fillers is totally reversible. It is reversed by injecting an enzyme called Hyalase (Hyaluronidase) which dissolves the fillers in minutes to days, depending on the amount and filler type.

Are there any risks associated with non-surgical nose jobs?

Similar to other fillers, some pain, bruising, swelling, infection, allergic reactions etc.

How much does a non-surgical nose job cost?

They tend to cost around £500, but the price depends on the clinic, and what look your desire.

