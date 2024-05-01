Has Ryan Gosling had fillers - and is it our business?

Ryan Gosling was the obvious choice when it came to casting an actor to play Ken in the Barbie Movie. After all, who else is good-looking enough to play the blueprint for perfection?

The 43-year-old excelled in the role, and he's equally impressive in his latest film, The Fall Guy, in which he appears opposite Emily Blunt. Playing a stunt man, Ryan of course looked muscular in the film, but it was his flawless face on the promotional trail that had fans asking whether he's had cosmetic procedures such as filler to look so smooth and dewy.

We spoke to dermatologist Dr. Hassan Galadari of the Galdari Clinic about how to achieve Ryan's godlike looks.

© Getty Ryan Gosling's fan are wondering if he's had filler or surgery

"Ryan Gosling maintains a flawless appearance despite his busy schedule. He likely follows an impeccable skincare routine and relies on reliable, medical-grade beauty products to combat signs of ageing.

"Moreover, routines to enhance skin and delay ageing can involve Botox or fillers, on top of a reliable skincare regimen and a diverse, antioxidant-rich diet including fruits and vegetables."

Dr. Hassan also suggests that Ryan might book in for non-surgical procedures, such as Morpheus8 by InMode, to preserve his good looks. "It reduces fine lines and wrinkles, improving skin tone and texture and tightening areas of skin laxity."

Here at HELLO!, we support the choice of anyone who wants to have aesthetic procedures, as well as those who proudly favour ageing gracefully.

© Getty Ryan Gosling looks after his skin

We regularly see female celebrities taking to Instagram to debunk rumours of the work they have done, but nobody should have to admit to their procedures of choice, should they not wish to.

That said, when celebrities are open about the treatments they've booked in for, it helps us feel better about ourselves.

"[Celebrities] being open about treatments educates and reduces dangerous feelings of comparison and inadequacy," says advanced aesthetic nurse practitioner Emma Wedgwood.

When Selena Gomez shot down rumours that she'd overdone cheek filler by sharing that it was Botox she prefers, it helped fans realise that when we compare ourselves to celebrities, we're not being fair to ourselves.

Psychotherapist Lauren Baird shared that she sympathises why celebrities aren't open about their procedures of choice, adding: "I understand why celebrities may be fearful of speaking out about cosmetic surgery, given the immense amount of pressure and criticism people in the spotlight receive.

© Hits Radio YouTube Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt are promoting The Fall Guy

"However, being honest shows us that these unrealistic beauty standards are impossible to meet and it allows us to be kinder towards our own imperfections."

Whether Ryan Gosling has had fillers is not our business, all we know is that he is looking as fantastic as ever at 43.

