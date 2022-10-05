Eamonn Holmes updates fans on recovery as he returns to TV The GB News star had surgery last week

Eamonn Holmes surprised GB News viewers on Wednesday, after he appeared via video link to update his co-star, Isabel Webster, on his progress following back surgery.

The star has been in pain for over 18 months, and last week he went under the knife in a bid to improve his health.

Introducing his appearance on the show, Isabel said: "Now as you know I'm not normally joined by Paul Hawkins in the morning, it's usually my lovely co-presenter Eamonn Holmes but last week he decided to undergo back surgery and I'm pleased to say he joins us from the comfort of his home this morning.

Hello my long-lost friend, how are you?"

WATCH: Eamonn Holmes updates fans on recovery as he returns to TV

The dad-of-four responded: "Thank you, this time last week I was lying on a slab in a hospital being operated on so it's one week on from the operation. I have to say, rumours of my death have been hugely exaggerated as Mark Twain would say… "

I'm one week on, it's early days, and it will probably be about three weeks Isabel before they will know if it's been a success or not."

Eamonn and Isabel are great friends

The presenter candidly admitted before the procedure that it had chance of making things worse, but he felt that it was worth the risk.

"It's an operation that carries a 20 percent risk of going wrong, but such is the pain and restrictions that I have been suffering for the past 18 months, I've decided it is a risk I am willing to take," he told the Express.

His co-star and GB News viewers have greatly supported him throughout this time, with several expressing that they missed him during his time off.

The stars with Eamonn's wife Ruth

Following his operation last week, a fan wrote to the star on Twitter, saying: "GB News isn't the same without Eamonn. Hope you'll be back soon. Speedy recovery," to which the presenter replied: "Thank u. I'll need a week to let my back heal."

