It's no secret that presenter Ruth Langsford looks after herself. She regularly shares insights into her workout routine and now she's given us a glimpse into her healthy eating living habits too.

The Loose Women panelist, 61, shared a video of her Sunday night meal prep, which as well as a fresh ham and tomato salad, included a gigantic bottle of lemon and mint infused water and a super-healthy-looking green juice.

Ruth gave fans a sneak peek into her healthy-living routine

Ruth's green juice was created by cold-pressed juice connoisseurs The Juice Smith and includes pineapple, pear, coriander, spinach, kale, lime. This concoction of high-performing ingredients has high levels of magnesium, to help with healthy sleep patterns, whilst vitamins A and C work to support a healthy immune system and new cell growth. Vitamin K in the mix helps with overall health.

As for adding lemon and mint to water, this is an easy way to up your vitamin C levels, for a glow from within.

Ruth has been on a mission to up her water intake since November 2021, when she shared a picture of her motivational water bottle, with markings to let her know how much water she has managed to guzzle.

Ruth hopes her motivational water bottle will inspire her to stay hydrated

The TV star, who is married to Eamonn Holmes, shared a photo of the bottle on Instagram Stories, and captioned it: "I'm going to try!" The bottle has motivational words listed alongside times of the day, in order for Ruth to keep her hydration consistent and regular.

Water bottle, £13.95, Amazon

Judging by her big water bottle in her recent post, Ruth has managed to keep up her water drinking habits – go her!

It's not just her water intake that Ruth has been working on this year. Her fans have been impressed with her strength training too.

Ruth shares impressive gym clips with her fans

Back in January the presenter shared clips of her using TRX suspension training equipment, with fans quick to comment beneath the post, giving the This Morning presenter moral support. "You are a warrior!" wrote one fan, while another penned: "Wow Ruth! Look how far you've come from the Couch to 5k! Takes a lot of courage to take on a fitness regime like that! Am in much admiration, go girl!"

